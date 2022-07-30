St. Joseph County pickup stolen and then recovered

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck that was stolen and then recovered nearby this week.

According to the Michigan State Police, the truck was parked in the 67,000 block of Burg Road in St. Joseph County's Sherman Township when it was stolen sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. Troopers said the pickup was a 2015 GMC Sierra and had been left unlocked with the keys in it.

The owner later located the truck in the area of Sherman Mills Road and Balk Road before troopers were called to investigate. The truck was unoccupied when it was found.

Anybody with any information about this theft is being asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post by calling (269) 558-4353.

