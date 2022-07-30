Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MISt. Joseph

Actions

St. Joseph County pickup stolen and then recovered

MSP 07302022
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Michigan State Police are investigating this week's theft of a truck in St. Joseph County.
MSP 07302022
Posted at 1:25 PM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 13:32:40-04

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck that was stolen and then recovered nearby this week.

According to the Michigan State Police, the truck was parked in the 67,000 block of Burg Road in St. Joseph County's Sherman Township when it was stolen sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. Troopers said the pickup was a 2015 GMC Sierra and had been left unlocked with the keys in it.

The owner later located the truck in the area of Sherman Mills Road and Balk Road before troopers were called to investigate. The truck was unoccupied when it was found.

Anybody with any information about this theft is being asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post by calling (269) 558-4353.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered