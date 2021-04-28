St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scams

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers that make it appear as if they’re calling from a local police, sheriff or other law enforcement agency.

The scammer may say there is a warrant out for your arrest, but that you can pay a fine in order to avoid criminal charges or stay on the phone with the scammer while you drive to the local law enforcement agency.

Law enforcement officials do not conduct investigations these ways, a news release said Wednesday.

They will not call and ask for payment over the phone or tell someone there is a warrant for their arrest.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says to never give out personal information over the phone to anyone someone isn’t sure about.

Questions can be directed to a resident’s local law enforcement agency.