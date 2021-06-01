Watch
St. Joseph County man wins $300,000 playing Michigan Lottery instant game

Posted at 1:41 PM, Jun 01, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — A St. Joseph County man won $300,000 playing Michigan Lottery’s Mystery Prize Cashword instant game after listening to the advice of a grocery store clerk.

The 52-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his ticket at Hoffman Street Grocery in Three Rivers.

“I stopped to pick up a few things and went by the Lottery counter while I was there,” said the player. “As I was standing there, the clerk suggested I play the Mystery Prize Cashword game.

“I told her I don’t play often, and I wasn’t too sure about that type of ticket. She told me they were pretty simple to play and had been lucky lately, so I decided to buy two. The first one turned out to be a $300,000 winner!”

The lucky player says he plans to use his winnings to pay off his home and help family members in need.

