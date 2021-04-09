St. Joseph County deputies recover stolen motorcycle, meth at Park Township residence

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — St. Joseph deputies arrived at a residence on Fisher Street in Park Township yesterday following reports of a stolen motorcycle, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the deputies made contact with a 39-year-old male, a 44-year-old male and 33-year-old female at the residence, all of whom are reportedly from the Three Rivers area. Two of them were in possession of methamphetamines, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the motorcycle and more methamphetamines were discovered after acquiring a search warrant, adding that the three suspects were taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on charges relating to stolen property and possession of controlled substances.

