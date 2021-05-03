St. Joseph County deputies investigate breaking and entering situation

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — St. Joseph County deputies are investigating a breaking and entering situation from Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s department responded just before 8 a.m. to a breaking and entering in an unattached garage in the 55000 block of Parkville Road, according to a news release Monday.

Unknown individuals entered the building and pushed a 2019 Suzuki 500 four-wheeler, according to the sheriff’s department, then pushed it down the driveway out to the road.

Deputies found the stolen four-wheeler while checking a property in the 21000 block of Pinhook Road, along with a 2010 moped Trike.

The moped had been spray-painted red.

The moped had not been reported stolen but was impounded by the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information may contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department at 269-467-9045 or dispatch at 269-467-4195.