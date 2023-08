FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The bicyclist who died in a Fabius Township crash last week has been identified.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says 39-year-old Heather Lynn Lafler of Three Rivers was hit and killed by a van near US-131 and Millard Road on the night of July 28.

It’s still unclear what caused the crash.

The driver of the van, a 66-year-old man from White Pigeon, and his female passenger were unharmed.

