Sheriff: Bicyclist dead after St. Joseph Co. crash

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist over the weekend.

Deputies responded to the area of South US-131 and Millard Road, near Three Rivers, around 11 p.m. Friday.

It’s not yet clear what exactly caused the crash, but the sheriff’s office says it involved a van and a bike.

The 39-year-old woman riding the bike was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the 66-year-old man driving the van, nor his passenger were hurt in the crash.

The sheriff’s office has not released the victim’s name as it is working to notify her family.

Other responding agencies included the Three Rivers Police Department, Michigan State Police, Fabius-Park Fire Department, Three Rivers Fire and Ambulance and Brokers Towing.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube