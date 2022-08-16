Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MISt. Joseph

Actions

St. Joseph Co. deputies seek building materials stolen from Park Twp. business

St. Joseph County 06182022
St. Joseph County
The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office is investigating Friday's crash.
St. Joseph County 06182022
Posted at 1:20 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 13:20:23-04

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s help in locating items stolen during a breaking and entering incident in Park Township over the weekend.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says someone broke into a commercial building near the intersection at Franklin Drive and Keimbach Road sometime between Friday and Sunday.

We’re told building materials were stolen in large quantities, including metal beams, metal siding and insulation.

Deputies say a large generator was stolen as well.

Those with information related to the incident are urged to connect with deputies at 269-467-9045 (ext. 315).

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered