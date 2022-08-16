St. Joseph Co. deputies seek building materials stolen from Park Twp. business

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s help in locating items stolen during a breaking and entering incident in Park Township over the weekend.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says someone broke into a commercial building near the intersection at Franklin Drive and Keimbach Road sometime between Friday and Sunday.

We’re told building materials were stolen in large quantities, including metal beams, metal siding and insulation.

Deputies say a large generator was stolen as well.

Those with information related to the incident are urged to connect with deputies at 269-467-9045 (ext. 315).

