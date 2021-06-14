St. Joseph Co. deputies investigate vehicle, catalytic converter thefts

STURGIS, Mich. — Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a vehicle theft in Sturgis Township.

It was taken from the 25000 block of US12 between 6 p.m. June 11 and 7 a.m. June 12, according to a news release Monday.

The sheriff’s department says the vehicle was described as a black 1997 Chevrolet Blazer with a spare tire on the back hatch and a Michigan registration plate of DWH9178.

They believe the vehicle is still in the Sturgis area.

Deputies are also investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a Jeep parked at the Portage Lake Public access in the 52000 block of Silver Street in Mendon Township.

We’re told the theft happened between 10:30 p.m. June 12 and 3:30 a.m. June 12.

Anyone with information about either case may contact Deputy Mark Mellinger at 269-467-9054 ext. 315.