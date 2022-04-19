St. Joseph Co. authorities release update in 31-year-old cold case

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — The St. Joseph Public Safety Department has released an update on the 1991 death of Eric McGinnis.

Officials say the case was reopened last year following reports that someone had witnessed the events that led to the 16-year-old’s death. We’re told the witness would not speak to investigators about the case.

Public safety officials say they turned to the attorney general’s office after multiple attempts to move the investigation forward. The attorney general’s office has investigated the case since September, authorities say.

We’re told the witness relayed information to the attorney general’s office, leading to the belief that McGinnis was murdered.

A suspect connected to the teen’s death has since been identified, officials say.

More information is anticipated pending a report from the attorney general’s office.

Michigan Department of Attorney General Press Secretary Lynsey Mukomel adds the suspect identified in the case passed away back in 2003, so no charges will be filed.

"While our efforts cannot bring Eric back, nor render justice in the eyes of the law, we do hope the family is vindicated by our department’s confirmation that Eric was indeed the victim of a homicide," says Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "We understand this is little comfort to those who lost their loved one, but we do hope it provides some closure for the family and friends of Eric McGinnis. My office remains committed to providing our expertise to outside agencies and we thank local law enforcement in this case for its coordination and cooperation with our department’s review."

