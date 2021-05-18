St. Joe Farmers Market kicks off season May 29

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — The St. Joe Farmers Market will kick off for the season later this month, giving West Michiganders a chance to shop homemade goods, locally grown produce, perennials and cut flowers, meats and cheeses, coffee and more.

It’ll begin Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and happen every week through Oct. 9, according to a news release Tuesday.

“We are excited to work with local growers to spotlight the amazing produce coming from our region’s spectacular farms,” said Amy Zapal, executive director of St. Joseph Today. “This year we’re looking forward to welcoming a few new vendors to the market.”

The farmers market is held in Lake Bluff Park, between Broad and Pleasant streets.

Shoppers will also be able to enjoy extended market hours – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - on June 5, July 17, Sept. 4 and Sept. 25 in conjunction with the Lake Bluff Artisan Fair, which will be to the north and south of the farmers market.

A list of vendors and dates can be found here.