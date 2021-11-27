Watch
Small Business Saturday in St. Joseph

Posted at 8:44 AM, Nov 27, 2021
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Small Business Saturday is a big time for West Michigan businesses to invite customers in to shop good deals, and shop local.

In St. Joseph, holiday shoppers will have a chance to experience those great deals while easily finding gifts and enjoying the holiday music, winter lights, and local restaurants as well.

Dozens of stores are participating in Small Business Saturday in St. Joseph. Shoppers also have a chance to receive St. Joseph merchandise at the Welcome Center.

Businesses are hoping several in West Michigan head out to shop in St. Joseph today to help support the community.

