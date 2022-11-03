Sheriff: Drunk driver arrested after St. Joseph Co. crash kills 6-month-old

MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 6-month-old child is dead and a suspect is in custody following a crash in St. Joseph County earlier this week.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says the crash happened Tuesday, Nov. 1 before 7 a.m. at M-60 and Angevine Road in Mendon Township.

We’re told a 30-year-old woman and her baby boy traveled west on M-60 when the car stopped for clearing traffic. While waiting to turn south on Angevine Road, their vehicle was rear-ended by another car, driven by a 24-year-old man, that did not slow down or stop before the intersection, deputies say.

The baby, identified as 6-month-old Alden Adams, was taken to a Three Rivers hospital in critical condition before dying from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

SJCSO says the male driver, who sustained minor injuries, was found in a cornfield about 150 yards away from where the crash took place. We’re told the man admitted to drinking and that he was attempting to dodge authorities following the crash.

Deputies say the male driver, originally from Mexico, was in the U.S. illegally and was not in possession of a valid driver’s license.

He was taken to Borgess Hospital for treatment before he was later arrested, the sheriff’s office tells us.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube