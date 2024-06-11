Sheriff: Driver who fatally hit St. Joseph County assistant prosecutor dies

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — The driver who authorities say hit and killed an assistant prosecutor in St. Joseph County late last month has died.

The crash happened in Mendon Township May 30 at Pinhook Road and Silver Street, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO).

Deputies say 24-year-old Logan Nicklas Faust was headed south when he crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle driven by Assistant Prosecutor Melissa Hallack.

Hallack died from her injuries.

SJCSO says Faust died from his own injuries Tuesday.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies.

READ MORE: St. Joseph County officials remember assistant prosecuting attorney

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube