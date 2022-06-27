Watch Now
Sheriff: Car crash lead to St. Joseph county house fire

Posted at 7:36 AM, Jun 27, 2022
COLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says a crash is to blame for a house fire Monday.

Investigators say got a call for a crash, and arrived to the area of Burr Oak Rd. and West Palmer Lake Rd. in Colon Twp. to find a home engulfed in flames.

Deputies discovered the driver of a car had hit the home. They believe the driver hit a gas line, which led to the fire.

They arrested a 25-year-old Three Rivers man in connection. They are not releasing his identity until he is arraigned.

