Sheriff: 2 arrested for assault, narcotics, weapons violations after shot fired near home

Posted at 4:04 PM, Apr 11, 2023
LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people from Three Rivers for felony assault.

Deputies responded to the 18000 block of S. River Rd. in Lockport Township just before 6 p.m. Monday after getting reports that a woman fired a handgun near a home.

Officers from the Three Rivers Police Department later found the suspect in the 800 block of N. Main Street in the city of Three Rivers.

Police searched the home and found evidence related to the incident along with evidence of narcotics and weapons violations.

A 36-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man, both from Three Rivers, were arrested and face several charges related to the investigation.

The sheriff’s office did not release their names.

Weather