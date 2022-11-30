Watch Now
Sexual assault case against former Fabius Twp. supervisor moves forward

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office
Kenneth Linn during his October 25 arraignment
Posted at 5:26 PM, Nov 30, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — A former supervisor for Fabius Township will be tried on a number of sexual assault charges.

Kenneth Dwayne Linn, 57, was previously charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

Linn is accused of assaulting someone in Portage back in 2010 while the victim was severely intoxicated.

Charges were filed after Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) testing reportedly linked Linn to the alleged crime.

Linn faces up to life in prison if convicted.

