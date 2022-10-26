DNA testing leads to sexual assault charges against Fabius Twp. supervisor

LANSING, Mich. — Charges have been filed against a township official on suspicions of sexual assault.

Fabius Township Supervisor Kenneth Dwyane Linn faces four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree in connection to an incident that allegedly took place in 2010, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

We’re told the 57-year-old Three Rivers resident is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was intoxicated beyond the ability to provide consent.

The state says the victim was injured in the incident.

Linn was arraigned in Kalamazoo, where he was placed on a $100,000 cash or surety bond, according to the state of Michigan.

“Too many victims of sexual assault have waited years to see charges filed in their cases,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I am proud to partner with the Kalamazoo County prosecutor on this important work and I am committed to see justice delivered for these victims.”

State officials say a sexual assault nurse exam was conducted the day after the alleged incident took place but the sexual assault kit wasn’t forwarded to forensics experts with Michigan State Police until late 2014.

The kit was sent to a testing lab in Utah two years later before receiving MSP approval for additional testing in fall 2021, the state explains. We’re told it was those results that produced charges against Linn.

Linn is scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination Nov. 10.

Those with knowledge related to the alleged assault are encouraged to connect with Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) Investigator Richard Johnson by calling 269-569-0515 or by emailing rajohn@kalcounty.com.

