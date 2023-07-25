Search crews find body of woman missing since May

(WXMI) — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says search and rescue workers have found a body of a woman who has been missing since May.

According to the sheriff’s office, search and rescue personnel with Christian Aid Ministries found a body believed to be Marilee Furlong in a wooded area.

Furlong’s body was found in a wooded area off Miller Road in Cass County around 7:30 Monday night, the sheriff’s office says.

The 73-year-old was reported missing on May 29 from her daughter’s home on Flatbush Road.

Furlong suffered from dementia and family members had offered a $10,000 reward to anyone who could provide information that led to her whereabouts.

St. Joseph County Undersheriff Jason Bingaman said, “While this is an unfortunate outcome for the family, hopefully locating their loved one can allow for some closure.”

The sheriff’s office says confirmation from the medical examiner’s office is still pending.

