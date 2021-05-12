Portage man dies in crash after possible medical issue: deputies

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A possible medical issue may have led to a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon in St. Joseph County.

It happened about 1:30 p.m. in the 52000 block of Parkville Road in Park Township, according to a news release Wednesday.

St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a delivery vehicle that had gone off the roadway.

Deputies say the vehicle was originally northbound on Parkville Road and went off the west side of the roadway, then hit a guidewire for a power pole and a pile of scrap metal before coming to rest in a field.

The driver was determined to be a 60-year-old man from Portage.

Responding deputies attempted life-saving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The Fabius/Park and Three Rivers fire departments assisted at the scene.