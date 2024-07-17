Police identify woman found dead behind Three Rivers home

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Police have identified a woman they say was found dead behind a Three Rivers home last week.

The body of Three Rivers resident Nicole Marie Wood was found in the 200 block of Middle Street on Friday, July 12, according to the Three Rivers Police Department (TRPD).

It’s not yet known how Nicole died.

The incident remains under investigation but police say the public is not believed to be in danger.

TRPD extends its sympathies to the victim’s loved ones.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with police at 269-278-1235 or dispatchers at 269-467-4195.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube