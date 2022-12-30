Person of interest, victim identified in Sturgis shooting death

STURGIS, Mich. — Public safety officials have identified a person of interest connected to a shooting death in Sturgis Thursday evening.

The Sturgis Department of Public Safety (SDPS) tells us officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1700 block of South Centerville Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Dec. 29.

We’re told officers found a man in his early 30s in a parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities say the victim was taken to a Kalamazoo hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has since been identified as Jeremy Lampaert.

The shooting is likely to have been a random act, according to SDPS. The public is not believed to be in any danger.

The person of interest's name has not been released.

Anyone with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with investigators by calling 269-659-7210.

SDPS credits the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police for their assistance in the case.

