Pedestrian airlifted with critical injuries after Three Rivers hit-and-run

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A pedestrian is critically hurt after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon in Three Rivers.

The crash happened before 4:40 p.m. at South Douglas and West Michigan avenues, according to the Three Rivers Police Department (TRPD).

We’re told the driver took off.

TRPD says the pedestrian, described as a 47-year-old woman, was airlifted to the hospital.

The suspect, a 33-year-old resident of Three Rivers, has since been taken into custody.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are urged to connect with TRPD at 269-278-1235. Tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

