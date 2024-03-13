Parole absconder arrested, stolen gun and drugs seized

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A man evading oversight by the state's prison system was captured with drugs and a stolen firearm in his possession.

Michigan State Police teamed up with Three Rivers Police to search for a parole absconder believed to be living in Three Rivers. Officers located the man entering a home on Tuesday, March 12.

When Troopers entered the home to make the arrest, the man ran out. He was captured by other members of the MSP Fugitive Team.

During a search of the home detectives found more than 12 ounces of cocaine, a stolen pistol, extra ammunition, and evidence of drug trafficking.

State police say the 44-year-old suspect has a violent criminal history, including resisting arrest. Police plan to pursue several charges against him, including possession with intent to deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug house, and possession of a stolen firearm.

In their release, Michigan State Police notes the number of people who die by drug overdose is nearly double the number of people killed in car crashes in Southwest Michigan.

