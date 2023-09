CONSTANTINE, Mich. — Investigators uncovered a meth lab in Constantine Tuesday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) conducted a search warrant in the 66000 block of Klett Road when they found meth lab equipment and evidence of narcotics distribution.

No one was arrested but MSP says multiple suspects are believed to be involved.

Multiple felony charges are expected to be filed in the case, which remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube