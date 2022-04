MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen trailer out of St. Joseph County last month.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says a V-Trec camping trailer was stolen along US-131 in Mottville Township in early March.

We’re told a padlock had been broken on a gate leading to an RV parking lot where the alleged theft took place.

Those with information are asked to call MSP at 269-558-0500.

