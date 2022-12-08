MSP seeks missing endangered man, last seen near Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. — Troopers request the public’s assistance in locating a missing man out of St. Joseph County.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says Alfred Wesley Kocher was last seen driving west on US-12 near Sturgis.

We’re told he goes by Wes and is considered endangered.

MSP tells us Wes has dementia and needs medical care.

Wes is described as a white man standing at 5’10” tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair. Troopers say he was wearing glasses, blue jeans, a black-and-white jacket, brown shoes and a tan baseball cap.

He may be driving a black Ford F-150 with a license plate that reads “CWD576.”

Those with knowledge of Wes’s location are urged to call 911.

