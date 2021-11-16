Watch
MSP seeks dump trailer stolen out of White Pigeon Township

Jonathan Benallack
Posted at 4:33 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 16:33:45-05

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say they are following up on reports of a stolen dump trailer out of St. Joseph County.

We’re told the trailer was taken from the area of US-12 and Huff Road in White Pigeon Township between the afternoon on Monday, Nov. 8 and the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 10.

MSP describes the trailer as a black dual-axle model with a rolling cover and a license plate reading “B998437.”

Those with information in connection to the trailer’s whereabouts are asked to call state troopers at 269-275-5429.

