MSP: one dead after crash near Michigan-Indiana border

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old Florida man is dead, authorities say, after crashing head-on with a semi-truck near the border of Michigan and Indiana.

Around noon on Tuesday, Michigan State Police troopers say they were called to US 12 Hwy near Vistula Road, in Mottville Township, where a pick-up had collided with a semi-truck.

Troopers say the pick-up truck, driven by the Florida man, crossed the centerline and struck the semi-truck head-on.

MSP

The Florida man died on scene.

However, the driver of the semi-truck, who was identified as a 53-year-old from Indiana, was taken to the hospital with what troopers say are only minor injuries.

Trooper say it's unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash, but they said seatbelts were used by both drivers.

MSP

MSP was assisted by the White Pigeon Police Department, the White Pigeon Fire Department, and LifeCare EMS.

This crash remains open pending further investigation.

