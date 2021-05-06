MSP investigating shooting during Little League baseball games in Constantine

CONSTANTINE, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting near one of the Little League ball fields in Constantine.

According to Constantine High School , the incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday and no children were hurt. The school says counselors will be available to students on Thursday.

School officials say there were several Little League games going on at the time of the incident.

Nick Godfrey, president of the Constantine Little League, also released a statement following the shooting.

"Our purpose as a Little League is and will always be to provide a place for kids to have fun and grow in a sport they love, and no amount of evil in this world will ever change that, Godfrey said. "Constantine is an amazing community full of strong, resilient people that stand up to adversity and get stronger in the face of it."

You can read his entire message below or click here for the direct link.

No games will be played on Thursday as the investigation continues.

