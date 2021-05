LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating an arson case involving a stolen vehicle in St. Joseph County, a news release said.

It happened back on Feb. 25, when troopers responded about 11:20 p.m. to a burning silver Dodge Journey on Hoshel Road near Strobel Road in Lockport Township.

After interviewing the owner, the vehicle was reported as stolen.

Anyone with information may call Trooper Adkins with MSP’s Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.