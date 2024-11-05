MSP: 2 dead after speeding driver loses control, hits SUV in Florence Township

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man faces multiple charges for a crash that left two people dead in Florence Township over the weekend.

The crash happened along Sevison Road on Sunday morning, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told the 22-year-old driver sped down the road when he lost control, crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming SUV.

Both people inside the SUV — a man and woman from Constantine — died of their injuries at the crash scene.

MSP tells us the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office encountered the driver shortly before the crash when they tried to pull him over for speeding.

The 22-year-old was hospitalized and is expected to be physically okay. After MSP completes its report on the crash, the case will be sent to the county prosecutor.

The driver may face charges including reckless driving causing death and operating with a suspended license.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube