Motorcyclist thrown off bike, flown to hospital after St. Joseph Co. crash

LEONIDAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after a crash in St. Joseph County, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash Saturday near M-66 and Jacksonburg Road.

They say the motorcyclist was heading north on M-66 at a “high rate of speed” and lost control.

A witness told troopers the motorcyclist crossed the center line and left the road before being thrown off the bike.

The rider was seriously hurt and flown to a hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment.

Their current condition is unknown.

Michigan State Police says speed was a likely factor in the crash.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

If you saw the crash and have not yet talked to police, call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 ext. 4353.

