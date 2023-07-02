Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MISt. Joseph

Actions

Motorcyclist thrown off bike, flown to hospital after St. Joseph Co. crash

MSP 03262023
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
File photo
MSP 03262023
Posted at 8:46 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 20:46:29-04

LEONIDAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after a crash in St. Joseph County, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash Saturday near M-66 and Jacksonburg Road.

They say the motorcyclist was heading north on M-66 at a “high rate of speed” and lost control.

A witness told troopers the motorcyclist crossed the center line and left the road before being thrown off the bike.

The rider was seriously hurt and flown to a hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment.

Their current condition is unknown.

Michigan State Police says speed was a likely factor in the crash.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

If you saw the crash and have not yet talked to police, call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 ext. 4353.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward