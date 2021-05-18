Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash throws him into ditch

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcycle rider suffered "major" injuries after getting thrown into a ditch during a crash Monday afternoon in St. Joseph County.

Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office responded about 4:30 p.m. to a report of a car hitting a motorcycle at the intersection of Banker Street and Burgener roads in Florence Township, according to a news release Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says a 53-year-old White Pigeon man was traveling northbound on Burgener Road on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he ran the stop sign at the intersection.

A westbound Chevrolet Traverse – driven by a 71-year-old Sturgis man – hit the motorcycle, throwing the rider off and into a ditch.

Constantine Fire/Rescue and Lifecare Ambulance treated the motorcycle rider until a helicopter arrived to transport him to Kalamazoo for medical care.

The occupants of the Chevrolet Traverse were not injured.