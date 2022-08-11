Watch Now
Motorcyclist hospitalized with critical injuries after Sturgis Twp. crash involving semi

St. Joseph County
The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office is investigating Friday's crash.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Aug 11, 2022
STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing with a semi in Sturgis Township Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near M-66 and Bogen Road after 4 p.m.

We’re told the 50-year-old Indiana man was riding south along M-66 when the semi truck tried to turn north at the intersection, pulling into the motorcycle’s path.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Bronson Hospital with critical injuries sustained in the crash, deputies say.

The incident remains under investigation.

