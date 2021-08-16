Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in St. Joseph County

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash over the weekend in St. Joseph County.

Deputies were dispatched about 10:40 p.m. Friday to Banker Street Road and Nottawa Road in Sherman Township, according to a news release Monday.

We’re told a truck driven by a 20-year-old Sturgis man was traveling eastbound on Banker Street Road.

It collided with a motorcycle driven by a 43-year-old Sturgis man that was traveling westbound on Banker Street Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to Bronson Hospital.

Meanwhile, the truck’s occupants reported no injuries.

Deputies say alcohol did not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation continues.