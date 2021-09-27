Motorcyclist airlifted to Bronson Hospital with life-threatening injuries

STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to Bronson Hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Sunday night crash in St. Joseph County.

Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office responded about 7:50 p.m. to the scene near US-12 and White School Road in Sturgis Township, according to a news release Monday.

The motorcycle – driven by a 25-year-old Sturgis woman – was westbound on US-12 when a car driven by a 75-year-old man from Indiana pulled out into the intersection from White School Road and the two vehicles collided.

Neither the driver of the car nor his passenger was injured.

Deputies say speed may have been a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.