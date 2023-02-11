Missing St. Joseph County teen may be headed for Indiana

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen out of St. Joseph County.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says 15-year-old Exdith Janery Rodriguez Davila left her Fairchild Road home at around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

It’s not known what she was wearing at the time but deputies say she had a backpack filled with clothes. She also had a passport and cell phone.

We’re told Exdith’s family does not know her phone number.

Authorities describe Exdith as a Hispanic female standing at 5’6” and weighing 120–130 pounds. She has dark-colored hair and a white birthmark along the neck area.

SJCSO adds Exdith speaks Spanish and is originally from Nicaragua. However, we’re told she may be headed to Goshen, Indiana, where she once lived.

Those with knowledge of Exdith’s whereabouts are urged to connect with dispatchers at 269-467-4195.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube