Minor injuries reported in Sturgis Township crash over the weekend

STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say two people were involved in a crash on Saturday night in St. Joseph County.

It happened around 11 p.m. along M-66 near Bogen Road in Sturgis Township.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office, a 26-year-old Indiana man stopped behind another vehicle at the intersection when his vehicle was struck from behind.

Police say he was struck by a 53-year-old woman from Sturgis. She was checked out at the scene and released.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.