Man injured while performing maintenance work on transformers in Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. — Sturgis firefighters say a man was badly burned while performing maintenance work on transformers between two power poles.

Sturgis Police and Fire say fire crews and EMS were called to S. Centerville Road Monday after a man received an electrical shock while working on transformers.

Emergency responders found the man on a platform between two power poles. They say the man was incoherent.

Sturgis Police and Fire say because of high voltage concerns, the city’s electric department was called in to help shut off the power so the victim could be removed from the platform.

The man sustained third-degree burns to his right hand, arm and chest. He was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment, and his condition is unknown.

