Man dies, three families displaced after Sturgis apartment fire

STURGIS, Mich. — One man passed away after an apartment caught fire in Sturgis early Sunday morning.

Sturgis police officers say they were sent to a structure fire around 1:30 am. They heard an apartment on the 200 block of West Street was burning.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire showing at an upstairs apartment on West Street, and when they made entry, they found a man inside, unconscious and not breathing.

Firefighters immediately pulled him from the apartment, and he was taken to a Sturgis hospital, where he later passed away. He was in his 50's.

A Sturgis Department of Public Safety officer was also taken to the hospital, where he was treated for smoke inhalation sustained in the rescue.

While firefighters managed to keep the fire contained to a single apartment and a shared attic space, three families were ultimately displaced by the fire.

The families are being assisted by St. Joseph County Victim Services and the local Red Cross.

Although authorities say the fire is not believed to be suspicious, it's still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the apartment fire is encouraged to call Fire Marshall Cody Cripe at 269-551-7008.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

