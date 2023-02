LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lockport Township Tuesday.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the car drove east near M-86 and Holtom Road when it left the road and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, deputies say.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Larry Scott.

We’re told no seat belts were worn and alcohol was a potential factor in the crash.

