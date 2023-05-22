Watch Now
Man airlifted with severe injures after hitting tree in Constantine Twp.

St. Joseph County
The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office is investigating Friday's crash.
Posted at 2:42 PM, May 22, 2023
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man from Constantine was severely injured after hitting a tree in Constantine Township Sunday evening.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says the crash happened before 7 p.m. near US-131 on Zerbe Road.

We’re told the 57-year-old was headed east when he left the road and hit a tree. He was thrown from the car on impact.

Deputies say he was airlifted to a hospital in Kalamazoo. His injuries are possibly life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge of the crash are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-467-9045 (ext. 317).

SJCSO credits the White Pigeon Police Department, Three Rivers Fire Department, Constantine Fire & Rescue, Air Care, Shears Towing and St. Joseph County dispatchers for their assistance.

