Lime-green Camaro stolen, MSP on the lookout

Posted at 5:54 PM, Oct 12, 2022
WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — Michigan State Police troopers are on the lookout for a lime-green Camaro after one was stolen from White Pigeon Township on Tuesday.

On October 2, a man used a fraudulent check to purchase a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro, say troopers. It was lime-green in color.

The car was taken from the 16000 block of Fawn River Rd in White Pigeon Township.

Troopers are still seeking the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.

