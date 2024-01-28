Lawn equipment stolen in St. Joe County last month

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of lawn equipment 1 1/2 months ago.

At midday Sunday, MSP announced that they were investigating lawn equipment stolen in the 61000 block of Youngs Prairie Road in St. Joseph County's Fabius Township sometime Dec. 13 or 14, 2023. Troopers said the items taken included a Lincoln stick welder, an SF94R Stihl trimmer, one weed trimmer attachment, one brush trimmer attachment and a Hot Shot prod handle.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.

