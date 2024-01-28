Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MISt. Joseph

Actions

Lawn equipment stolen in St. Joe County last month

MSP 01282024
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
MSP 01282024
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 11:00:54-05

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of lawn equipment 1 1/2 months ago.

At midday Sunday, MSP announced that they were investigating lawn equipment stolen in the 61000 block of Youngs Prairie Road in St. Joseph County's Fabius Township sometime Dec. 13 or 14, 2023. Troopers said the items taken included a Lincoln stick welder, an SF94R Stihl trimmer, one weed trimmer attachment, one brush trimmer attachment and a Hot Shot prod handle.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book