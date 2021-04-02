Kalamazoo man arrested after fleeing from St. Joseph County deputies

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — One person was arrested after being pursued by deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department pursued his vehicle Friday morning.

Deputies originally tried to stop a silver Ford passenger car about 6 a.m. for a speeding violation on Lutz Road near Fairchild Road, according to a news release.

The suspect vehicle fled northbound on Lutz Road at a high rate of speed into the City of Three Rivers.

It was pursued to the area of Sixth Avenue near Riverview Drive, where it crashed into a tree trump in the yard of a home.

The driver then fled on foot and deputies tracked him to the area of Three Rivers Middle School, where a Michigan State Police trooper took him into custody.

Authorities determined him to be a 28-year-old Kalamazoo man.

He was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail on multiple charges.

Anyone with information about this case may contact Deputy Mark Mellinger at 269-467-9045 ext. 327.