Juveniles detained after firing BB guns at Sturgis homes

Sturgis Department of Public Safety
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jan 17, 2023
STURGIS, Mich. — Several juveniles had been detained in Sturgis following reports of shots being fired into a home this weekend.

The Sturgis Department of Public Safety (SDPS) says the incident occurred Sunday night on South Fourth Street.

We’re told multiple homes were damaged with BB gun pellets in the area. No one was hurt.

Public safety officials say they seized the weapons and returned the alleged vandals to their families.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are asked to connect with SDPS or dispatchers by dialing 269-467-4195.

