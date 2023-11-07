Investigators seize 79 illegal guns, drugs in Sherman Township

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities from multiple agencies confiscated 79 illegal guns after conducting a search warrant in Sherman Township Tuesday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET), Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET), Emergency Support Team (EST) and a K9 unit discovered the guns in the 25000 block of Hiawatha Drive.

We’re told some of the guns were modified illegally and at least one had been reported stolen.

MSP says small amounts of meth were also found, along with evidence of narcotics distribution.

Nobody was arrested, but troopers expect multiple charges to be filed resulting from the investigation, pending review by state and federal prosecutors.

