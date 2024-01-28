Watch Now
Firefighters rescue dog from ice near Three Rivers

Brady Cupp / Three Rivers Fire Department
Firefighters rescue a dog from the ice near Three Rivers on Sunday morning.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jan 28, 2024
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A dog fell through the ice and was rescued by emergency personnel Sunday morning.

At 9:23 a.m. Sunday, the Three Rivers Fire Department responded to a report of a dog that had fallen through the ice in the area of South River Road and Noah Lake Drive in Lockport Township. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered a dog that had fallen through the ice and was struggling to stay afloat.

Firefighters immediately started rescue operations and were able to successfully rescue the animal and return it to shore.

The dog has since been returned to its home and is doing well.

St. Joseph County Central Dispatch and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Three Rivers Fire Department at the scene.

