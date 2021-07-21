Drugs, guns seized during searches in St. Joseph County

STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A federal indictment is being requested after an investigation by the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) and the DEA uncovered drugs and guns in St. Joseph County.

Michigan State Police say detectives from SWET South, SWET East and SWET West along with troopers and St. Joseph County deputies executed two search warrants in Sturgis Twp. Tuesday evening.

One of the searches was at a large piece of property containing several structures and outbuildings, and the other search took place at a home.

Detectives say they found LSD and marijuana, along with 10 long guns and five handguns.

Michigan State Police say the case is being forwarded to the U.S. attorney’s office with a request for federal indictment once laboratory results are in.

The Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) is comprised of sworn law enforcement personnel from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Covert township Police Department, Kalamazoo TWP Police Department, South Haven Police Department and the Michigan State Police.

